Signing of the agreement between the City Council of Caravaca and Caixabank. / AYTO.

A new entrepreneurship program will support innovative projects that are implemented in rural areas thanks to a collaboration agreement signed by the mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, José Francisco García, as president of the local action group Sociedad Integral, and the commercial territorial director of CaixaBank in the Region of Murcia, Javier Aznar.

The councilor thanked the entity for its support, “which adds an initiative to all the projects that the Integral Society has been channeling with the primary objective of favoring the sustainable development of the rural environment and establishing its population, with new employment opportunities ».

This agreement will allow the ‘Rural Incubator’ project to be launched, which, in its first phase, will grant direct aid to four innovative initiatives, with the capacity to generate employment. Those selected will have access to a program of accompaniment, training and specific advice for rural entrepreneurs. The bases to participate will be published in the near future. This society aims to help create the necessary conditions to improve the economy and quality of life in rural areas. It includes public and private agents from the Northwest, Rio Mula, Pedanías Altas de Lorca and Sierra Espuña regions.