Ajax tested accompanying players and staff members, who were all able to submit a negative test on New Year’s Day, in the hotel on Tuesday evening. The next morning, after breakfast, four infections came to light.

The foursome was placed outside the group. That could not allay fears of an outbreak among several staff members. The selection, which had previously been given a free afternoon, was held in the hotel. The possibility was also investigated there to fly back to the Netherlands on Wednesday.

When that proved possible, 59 players and staff members went to Faro airport for the return trip to Amsterdam. The infected Ajax players? The club states that they will return to the Netherlands ‘separate’ from the group and that Ajax has not gone beyond the protocols because there are exceptions.

