A little girl died in a car accident in the Naples area. This morning along via Domitiana, at number 99, in the municipality of Giugliano, a Smart Fortwo with four people on board (parents with two daughters) overturned for reasons yet to be ascertained. The car was uninsured and the father, driving, did not have a license.

A girl, 8 years old, died from the impact. The other daughter, 16 years old, is in hospital in Pozzuoli for probable fractures while the mother is under observation in the same emergency room.

The driver only suffered a few grazes. The stretch of road was temporarily closed to traffic. Investigations are underway by the Carabinieri. According to initial findings, the little girl was in her mother’s arms, who was sitting in the passenger seat. The couple’s eldest daughter, 16, was sitting in the trunk, but this element is not yet definitive. First aid to the family in the car was provided by some passers-by and then by 118 personnel.