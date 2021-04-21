Four hundred active and unemployed workers will be trained this summer to work with companies in the auxiliary sector in the assembly of the S-83 submarine, whose work is scheduled to begin next October.

The courses will be offered and taught by the Employment and Training Services (SEF) of the Autonomous Community. After reaching a consensus with business representatives from the Cartagena region, there will be three specialties: pipe fitter, mechanical fitter and welder. Of the four hundred places, 30% will be for the unemployed, as explained by the general director of the SEF, Marisa López, in a meeting with industrialists at the Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC).

Among the courses, two level 2 certificates of professionalism stand out: assembly and start-up of capital goods and industrial machinery, and manufacture and assembly of industrial piping installations. The program includes complementary training, so that workers who do not have ESO can access specialization courses.

These are also aimed at people who are going to work in the construction of a Repsol biofuel plant in Escombreras and in very specific works in the maintenance works of the oil platforms that arrive at the port.