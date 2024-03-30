St. Petersburg courts expelled 418 illegal migrants abroad in a week

Over the past week, the courts of St. Petersburg decided to expel abroad more than four hundred illegal immigrants who violated the law while staying in Russia. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the joint press service of the city courts.

According to the department, since March 25, the district courts of St. Petersburg have received 584 materials on relevant cases. Of these, 515 have already been reviewed.

“Court decisions: 418 violators were fined with forced deportation from the country and placed in the TsVSIG (Temporary Detention Center for Foreign Citizens),” the press service reported. In addition, in another 48 cases, migrants were forced to leave Russian territory on their own.

Earlier it became known that in Ufa, an inspector of the migration department of the district police department illegally registered 500 migrants for a bribe of 260 thousand rubles.