Four hundred demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion who blocked the A12 in The Hague were arrested on Friday, according to reports the police. After fifteen minutes, a water cannon was also used against the activists, but the police did not do that in recent days. It was the seventh day in a row that nonviolent climate activists blocked that stretch of road to demand that the government stop awarding tens of billions of euros in subsidies to fossil companies.

The police emphasize that most people – including children and other vulnerable groups – were peacefully diverted from the road. The activists intend to set up this same blockade every day until the government stops awarding the subsidies. On the first day of the blockade, 2,400 people were arrested.

In The Hague, the A12 flows into the Utrechtsebaan, one of the main access roads into the Hofstad. That is why it is a sore point for Mayor Jan van Zanen (VVD) of The Hague that the activists are now based there. He already got Extinction Rebellion earlier this week called to protest in the specially designated areas in The Hague; the Koekamp and the Malieveld. Also on Friday there was also a school strike on the Malieveld for the climate. Several hundred people showed up.