Smirnov: four houses in the Kursk region were damaged as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Four houses in the Kursk region were damaged as a result of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About this in my Telegram– the channel was written by the acting governor of the Russian border region, Alexey Smirnov.

“Three households were damaged by explosions in Tetkino. Their facades were cut and windows were broken,” he said. In addition, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces dropped an explosive device on a household in the village of Gordeevka, causing a fire.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked seven settlements in the Kursk region in one day. Drops from Ukrainian drones and kamikaze drone attacks were recorded near the villages of Novy Put and Tetkino, and the villages of Oleshnya and Kucherov.