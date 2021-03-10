To US medical study claims that at least two people who have contracted coronavirus worldwide have experienced priapism as a side effect.

Priapism occurs when men have erections lasting longer than four hours, with experts admitting it could be a new side effect of COVID-19.

The study published by the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, shows that two cases of this side effect have been recorded globally.

The first case happened in Miami, Florida, when a 69-year-old man suffered from priapism when he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 in intensive care.