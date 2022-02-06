Barça played one of the best games so far this season against an Atlético team that is not at its best, but which they won on their own merits. These are the main hits and mistakes of the Blaugrana in the match.
High pressure and tireless
Barça came out to press as usual, but Adama’s entry and the good work of the rest of his teammates made Atlético’s exit from the ball hellish for the rojiblancos, even making them make mistakes that turned into goals.
lateral centers
Atlético de Madrid defended the lateral centers very badly and Barça knew how to take advantage of it. With two crosses from the right wing, the Blaugrana team scored the first two goals, and they were a constant danger.
Incorporation of the sides
The dominance of the culés allowed the two full-backs to join the attack and in addition to scoring two goals, one Jordi Alba, the other Dani Alves, they created a lot of danger throughout the match.
Domain and speed of circulation
Barça stands out for always wanting the ball, but having it is different from doing something with it. Today Barça had the ball and moved it very judiciously, partly thanks to the speed that Pedri and Frenkie De Jong put into circulation.
defensive failures
FC Barcelona conceded a very fast goal that could have cost them the game due to a clear withdrawal error and a loss of the ball in dangerous areas. He also did not defend well the corner kick in which he received the second goal. This must be corrected because not in all games they will be able to score 4 goals.
Lack of a center forward
Barça dominated and created a lot of danger, but it leaves the feeling that if they had played with a fixed striker, they could have done more damage to an Atlético with many shortcomings at the back. The centers were lethal, so if there was a great finisher, the rojiblancos could have gotten a bigger win.
