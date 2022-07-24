River Plate beat Aldosivi 3-0 in Mar del Plata and is excited to fight for the championship. The goals came in the second half and the reinforcements had their first dream afternoon.
We analyze the successes and mistakes of Marcelo Gallardo’s team.
When many believed that the change was Borja for Beltran, Gallardo opted to bring them together and the duo filled the fans with hope. It is clear that they complement each other and were key in the goals.
Solari entered in the best way and was very unbalanced by the band. They could never stop him and he was decisive with his speed.
Rodrigo Aliendro had been one of the figures and seemed indisputable. Today he did not have a good performance and Gallardo did not hesitate to take him out. The change worked out for him.
River was far superior, but when they made it 1-0 they were not satisfied and managed to score all three goals in five minutes.
River continues to have errors in defense and could have paid dearly for it. David Martínez had two serious flaws and it is an issue to be corrected. Mammana went from minor to major and wants to consolidate in the central duo.
related links
More River news
More Argentine soccer news
#hits #mistake #River #win #Aldosivi
Leave a Reply