Karl Geiger has no illusions. “A damn lot would have to happen before I could still catch them.” It is extremely unlikely that the ski flying world champion will this Wednesday in Bischofshofen, in the overall ranking of the Four Hills Tournament before him, colleagues Kamil Stoch, Dawid Kubacki and Halvor Egner Granerud can still overtake. The gap to the two-time Four Hills Tournament Champion Stoch is about 14 meters.

On Monday, the day after the dropout at Bergisel, Geiger sits together with Stefan Horngacher high above Innsbruck in the headquarters in Lans. He speaks of a “bitter pill that I have to swallow”, and he speaks of a “chain of unfortunate circumstances” that caused him to drop from second to fourth in the overall standings because of the weak first jump. “It’s just brutal on the hill,” says Geiger, who has now decided to take on the “Challenge” in Bischofshofen.

National coach Horngacher, who, as a strategist, has the big picture of his ski jumping team in mind, knows after the video analysis the previous evening at the latest why his current best man on Bergisel has lost the race for the overall victory – “unless another miracle happens”. At the third competition in Innsbruck, Geiger played a nasty trick on the head.

“On the tour you want to do it particularly well and not mess up the jump,” says the Tyrolean Horngacher. “Then it happens that your thoughts are a little behind. That when you go down at 90 kilometers per hour you are mentally much further ahead than you really are. “The result:” The jump slips a bit, you can’t keep up with the movement, you’re too late – and then it’s over with this hill. “

“You mustn’t show a single weakness”

The dream is over and over that the tour winner will finally come from Germany again. “Mistakes on the Bergisel are brutally punished,” says Horngacher. “After that, Karl steamed in the cabin.” The day after, Geiger presented himself as always: grounded, focused, concentrated. “You mustn’t show a single weakness,” he says – and doesn’t just mean his mistake on the Bergisel. The Pole Stoch is also at the top of the overall ranking because he is a model of consistency and stability.

In the World Cup, in which he has just won his first win this winter in Innsbruck, he is a little behind. But the 33-year-old veteran knows how to prepare for the ski jumping spectacle of the Four Hills Tournament like no other. Four competitions within nine days: That is pure stress – physically and mentally. “Kamil is an exceptional athlete,” says his former coach Horngacher. “He can do anything. He’s the perfect ski jumper. ”He’s the man to beat.

Geiger is about 14 meters behind Stoch. “It should have happened to him,” says the Oberstdorf resident. So far, the Pole has shown no nakedness in this 69th edition of the German-Austrian Four Hills Tournament. “There are extremely good ski jumpers in front of me,” says Geiger, appreciating the performance of the others. Stoch and defending champion Dawid Kubacki are ahead of Geiger, their teammates Piotr Zyla and Andrzej Stekala, in eighth and tenth place, behind him. All in all, the Poles are a great team.

“They didn’t quite withstand the pressure”

Horngacher, on the other hand, head coach of Stoch, Kubacki and Co. for three years before joining the German Ski Association, cannot be satisfied with his team’s performance so far. In addition to Geiger and Markus Eisenbichler, only Martin Hamann made it into the finals of the top thirty on the Bergisel. There he was at least 13th. And the others like Pius Paschke, Severin Freund and Constantin Schmid?

“The boys have fallen away a bit,” says Horngacher. “They didn’t quite withstand the pressure.” And because his two top jumpers Geiger and Eisenbichler didn’t use the potential they had, Horngacher also looks realistically towards Bischofshofen on Wednesday (4.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Four Hills Tournament, on ZDF and at Eurosport). “The steam is out of the boiler. Now everyone can jump on it. “

In the Salzburger Land, where the tour traditionally ends on Epiphany with the fourth jumping in Bischofshofen, Geiger wants to show what he can do again. “At first it’s comfortable on the hill there. But then the jump comes, it’s not easy. You have to pull yourself together. ”Geiger has shown many times this winter that he can do it.

He withstood the thrill of the Ski Flying World Championships in Planica and triumphed with the tiny size of half a point in front of Granerud. And at the start of the tour in his Allgäu homeland, he managed the feat of winning home jumping as a local. “Now we have to score a lot of points for the overall World Cup,” says Horngacher. “Karl already has a gold medal in his pocket.” Geiger should only see the golden eagle that the tour winner receives from a distance.