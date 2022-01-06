R.yoyu Kobayashi ticked off his second triumph at the Four Hills Tournament in an almost business-like manner, the German ski jumpers were worse in the final accounts than they have been in five years. “The tour didn’t go 100 percent as we wanted, but it goes on. The Olympics and a ski flying world championship are coming ”, said national coach Stefan Horngacher on Thursday in Bischofshofen. Karl Geiger in fourth place overall and Markus Eisenbichler in fifth did not achieve the triumph that had been longed for for 20 years, nor the overall podium when Kobayashi missed out on a four-fold victory – that last happened in winter 2016/17.

“Karl dug himself in, that wasn’t exactly ideal. With the sum of all things you lose too many points, “said Horngacher in the ARD. For Kobayashi, on the other hand, everything worked out – except for the last of the four wins, which he also managed in 2018/19. He was just a little disappointed about that, said the 25-year-old yellow bearer. “In our small living room Ryoyu would have had a special room with a golden sofa,” said Sven Hannawald, who started with four individual victories in 2001/02. In 2017/18 Pole Kamil Stoch also managed to do this.

“I am happy that I won the golden eagle. I’m totally happy, “said Kobayashi, curtly as usual. He received 100,000 Swiss francs (around 96,000 euros) and the winner’s prize money had increased fivefold before this winter. “He’s looking forward to it,” said Eisenbichler about Kobayashi. Behind him, Marius Lindvik and day runner-up Halvor Egner Granerud (both Norway) completed the overall podium. Geiger took third place in the day’s victory for Austrian Daniel Huber.

“I am very satisfied with today. The first jump was a real rocket. I am very happy after the last few days. All in all, there are mixed feelings, ”said Geiger, who was still leading at halftime after a parade jump of 140.5 meters. He spoke of a “happy ending”, but wanted to “do better” next year. The 132 meters in the second jump was not enough for the first German victory of the day since Oberstdorf 2020.

Horngacher announced confidently: “I’m still satisfied with the tour. It didn’t all work, but it just happens. We’ll be there again next year. ”It will be 21 years since Hannawald’s triumph next winter. The German Eagles won almost all other titles during this period – it just doesn’t work out on the tour.

Because of the wind-related cancellation in Innsbruck, it was the second Bischofshofen competition within two days. And it was a spectacular show with very long flights. Eisenbichler (133 and 134 meters) took eighth place after a strong qualifying attempt and thus fell behind Geiger in the overall ranking. For him, too, it was a tour with many ups and downs.

In the tightly packed calendar, in which on Thursday PCR tests were necessary between qualification and competition for the coming World Cup weekend in Bischofshofen, Kobayashi did not allow himself to make any mistakes. As three years ago, he only had a narrow lead in Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, but it was enough for him three times – and clearly in the overall standings. But it was not enough for an “incredibly terrific performance from a sporting point of view” (Severin Freund) in another quadruple series. “I really attacked,” assured Kobayashi – but this time others were better.

His run does not come as a surprise to the opponents. It can be explained to a certain extent because rules such as wind and contact points ensure more justice, explained Freund. Kobayashi was taciturn throughout the tour, answering briefly and meaninglessly. When asked whether he was annoyed by the detailed daily interview procedure, Kobayashi only replied: “It’s cold.” The stoic Japanese became an unreachable challenge in terms of sport. “He can only beat himself,” said Eisenbichler. Things turned out differently on Thursday.

Geiger and Eisenbichler had missed the top performance and above all the consistency of before Christmas. “The goal was a different placement. It’s done, ”a seriously disappointed violinist admitted after the first part of the Bischofshofen double. “Eisei” stated: “You learn a lot more from small defeats than if you always win.” Geiger also handed over the overall leader’s yellow jersey to Kobayashi, who will also play in this form at the Olympics in China (February 4 to 20) Will be a top favorite.

The German eagles have to be patient. Anniversary Hannawald spent Epiphany as an ARD expert. “The memories are like it was last month,” noted the 47-year-old. The celebrations for 20 years of quadruple victory were all canceled due to the corona. Hannawald doesn’t mind that. “We’ll do that for the 25th anniversary,” he said. Until then, Eisenbichler, Geiger & Co. have a few more opportunities. “Next year there is another tour,” said Eisenbichler.