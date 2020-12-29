Live ticker for the Four Hills Tournament

Follow the 69th Four Hills Tournament 2020/2021 in the live ticker. After the ski jumping in Oberstdorf (date: December 29th), Garmisch-Partenkirchen (date of January 1), Innsbruck (date: January 4) and Bischofshofen (date of January 6), who will be at the top? Will the favorites prevail? Where do the Germans end up in the Four Hills Tournament? The last tour winner was Dawid Kubacki. The FAZ.NET ticker offers live all information on results, overall ranking, locations, dates, schedule, qualifications and jumps of the tour. There are broadcasts on TV on ARD, ZDF and Eurosport.