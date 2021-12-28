D.he anticipation for an unusual turn of the year is great at Katharina Althaus. “I’m happy that I can celebrate New Year’s Eve with my ski jumping girls for the first time,” said Germany’s best female jumper. Like the men at the Four Hills Tournament, the women are also challenged this year on December 31st and on New Year’s Eve. Winter after winter, the jump calendar from Althaus and her colleagues becomes fuller and more attractive. The jumpers are happy about that. The fact that there is not yet a Four Hills Tournament also triggers increasing impatience.

The competitions around the end of the old and the beginning of the new year do not take place in front of a television audience of millions on the Great Olympic Hill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, as with Karl Geiger, Markus Eisenbichler and Co., but in Ljubno, Slovenia. “Of course I am pleased that we have Ljubno in for the New Year’s competition,” said Althaus’ colleague Selina Friday. However, the 20-year-old also states: “It is of course not the Four Hills Tournament. In any case, we girls want to have the same system as the boys. “

For years, the ski jumpers have been hoping for the top event in their sport with this unique selling point. The Bundesliga is in the winter break, Formula 1 and other major sports are not taking place: The chance of attracting attention and prestige is nowhere greater for the flight artists than between Christmas and Epiphany.

The athletes’ ideas are correspondingly specific. “The Four Hills Tournament belongs where the boys are already jumping,” said Friday – that is, to Oberstdorf, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Innsbruck and Bischofshofen. The hope: The tradition and the force of the men’s event, which is taking place for the 70th time this year, should also have a positive effect on a women’s tour. You could also benefit from each other logistically.

Ideas and declarations of intent for a women’s tour have been around for years. Whether athletes or organizers: basically everyone has positive comments about the topic. Exact plans or an exact starting time have not been published for a long time. Recent statements by the Four Hills Tournament President Peter Kruijer now suggest that the dream of a premium event could really soon become something.

“The four tour locations want to have the women’s Four Hills Tournament. There is a unanimous decision that you can start with it as soon as possible, ”said Kruijer of the German Press Agency. “We would like to register it with the Fis in spring and then start doing it next year. That’s my dream, ”said Kruijer from the Oberstdorf ski club. There are still a few unanswered questions.

Men’s national coach Stefan Horngacher hopes that these will be resolved soon. “It would be important for ski jumping if there was a decision in the near future,” he said. “If you put together a good package here, from my point of view it is definitely a great thing for the girls.” Katharina Althaus will see it the same way. If it actually works, the Oberstdorf native might soon be celebrating New Year’s Eve not just with her ski jumping girls, but with the whole team.