Investigative Committee charged four members of the OPS Kostya Mogila in the murders of the 90s in St. Petersburg

Investigators charged four residents of St. Petersburg with murders committed in the 90s. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

Igor Busyrev, Igor Semenov, Sergei Tashchilin and Alexei Kharitonov are charged with the murder of three people. They were part of an organized criminal community (OPS), headed by Konstantin Yakovlev, nicknamed Kostya Mogila, the “godfather” of all St. Petersburg crime, a law enforcement source explained to Lente.ru.

According to the investigation, in 1996, the defendants blew up an entrepreneur, an employee of the Southern Cemetery and a random passerby in the office.

During a search of the defendants, law enforcement officers found weapons and ammunition. Lente.ru was provided with an operational video.

The footage shows guns, ammunition and explosives.