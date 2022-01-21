The Seville has already used four goalkeepers in what it’s seasonal. Javi Díaz was the last to have minutes when making his debut this year defending the Sevilla goal in Mestalla before him Valencia. In this way, the youth squad joins the also goalkeeper of the subsidiary Alfonso Pastor, who was the one who played in the derby butler, since between the two of them they are covering the Bonus drops, in the Africa Cup, and Dmitrovic.

This unusual situation is not new in Nervión, since almost a decade one lived similar situation. In the season 2012/13 four goalkeepers were also used. In principle, those chosen to defend the Nervionense framework were palop Y Diego Lopez. However, the Galician left the club in winter, arriving the Portuguese beto. In addition, a cluster of injuries caused him to also have to play a game Julian, who at that time was the goalkeeper of Sevilla Atlético.

East Saturday against Celta it is already expected that he will be back Dmitrović and let the Serbian be in charge of the goal until Bono returns from the Africa Cup.