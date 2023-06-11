Tragic early morning in the mountains of Madrid. Four women, aged 26, 16, 15 and 13, have died as a result of a frontal collision between two vehicles in Collado Villalba, as reported by SUMMA 112. The brutal impact occurred around six in the morning in the M-608 highway, at the height of the aforementioned Madrid town.

Although at the moment the causes of the accident are unknown, at kilometer 38 of said highway the two cars collided almost head-on, causing the death of the four occupants of one of the vehicles practically instantly. The Civil Guard is investigating the causes of the accident.

The four young women who died were in one of the cars, while another 30-year-old woman was traveling in the other, who has suffered multiple fractures and has been transferred to the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in serious condition. The firefighters of the Community of Madrid have had to remove her from the remains of her vehicle, where she had been trapped.

When the emergency services arrived, the four young women “had already died and with no possibility of resuscitation”, as José Elvira, Chief Supervisor of SUMMA112, has recognized.

For his part, the Chief Supervisor of the Madrid Fire Brigade, Ángel Sevillano, reported that during his performance they had to control “a large gasoline spill”, the result of the brutal accident, to prevent a deflagration from occurring in the area.

The emergency services and four firefighters went to the scene of the accident, but they could not do anything for the four girls, who had already died. A unit of psychologists from Summa 112 also appeared to assist relatives and relatives of the victims.