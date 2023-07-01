Home page World

From: Caroline Gehrman

A trip by motorboat in Croatia ends in drama for four friends from Bavaria. Through a miracle and the right help, they survive – but only just.

Pag (Croatia) – It was supposed to be a contemplative trip by motorboat on the Croatian Adriatic coast. But the journey from the island of Pag back to the island ends for four men Bavaria in a drama. First their boat’s engine gave out, then they were caught in a violent storm. After the boat filled with water, hours of fear followed as they fought for their lives.

“We lay down to die,” says one of the men Picture-Newspaper. “I thought of my family.” The men were finally saved only by a dramatic rescue operation.

Four men get caught in a storm on a motorboat on the Croatian Adriatic

But let’s start at the beginning: Last Saturday, the four men who were friends set out by motorboat from the island of Rab to the island of Pag. A storm had been announced for around 1 a.m., which is why they set off early, around 10 p.m. Normally they would have arrived half an hour later. But then came the shock: the engine suddenly failed, in the middle of the sea.

The boat belongs to a 56-year-old from the group. There had never been any problems with the engine before, he reports. But it all came together last Saturday evening. First the technology goes on strike, then the storm breaks over them. One of the men succeeds Picture according to still to make an emergency call.

After the boat accident, the men spent hours swimming through the Adriatic Sea in a storm

But when the boat is flooded by the high waves, two men jump into the water. They fight their way through the turbulent Adriatic Sea for more than five hours. The wind whipped the sea at speeds of up to 300 km/h, writes the Picture. But eventually they manage to save themselves on land.

The Croatian mountain rescue service freed the men from the cliffs where they feared for their lives in the sun without water. © HGSS – Hrvatska Gorska Služba Spašavanja/Screenshot from facebook

After all, they hit cliffs. They climbed up and injured their feet, legs, arms and hands on the sharp rocks. But they were far from saved. Because the men were stuck. One of their cellphones was still working after hours in the water, allowing them to call for help. But that was a long time coming.

“We lay down to die” – On the cliffs the men threatened to die of thirst

Without a sip of water, the completely exhausted men had to endure on the rocks in the burning sun, they report. “We started to die of thirst. We took empty clam shells, peed in them and drank our urine. Not a good idea, it made my parched throat even tighter,” one of them said Picture. “We lay down to die.”

About three kilometers away, her two friends, who had stayed on the boat, also hit the shore. Contrary to their fears, the boat had not sunk. With the last of his strength, one of them manages to get to a holiday home whose residents alert the police.

Thanks to wife in Bavaria – mountain rescue service receives location data and saves the men

Croatian Mountain Rescue HGSS eventually finds the two men stuck on the rocks. Around 12 noon they manage to get them off the rocks, according to the rescue service on Facebook. The wife of one of the men had passed the location data from her husband’s cell phone to the police in Bavaria. After a total of 14 hours, all four men were rescued.

