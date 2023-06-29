Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

During a multi-day hike in the Alps, four hikers got into mountain trouble. A police helicopter was used for the rescue.

Four German hikers got into mountain trouble – helicopters in use

Again and again, hikers in the Alps get into mountain trouble. Whether due to heavy snowfall or an accident, many situations are unpredictable at an altitude of over 3000 meters. Four German hikers aged 29 and 58 had to make this experience. During a multi-day hike on June 27, 2023 at 8.30 a.m. they got into mountain trouble – the police in Tyrol reported on this in a press release press release from June 28th.

Again and again, hikers in the Alps have to be rescued by helicopter. © Zoom.Tirol/dpa (symbol image)

At this point they were hiking along the Berliner Höhenweg in the Zillertal Alps from the Alpenrosenhütte over the Schönbichler Horn in the direction of the Furtschaglhaus. On the descent in the direction of the Furtschaglkares, they came across a snow field through which they could no longer find their way. In addition to the snow conditions, the reason was the poor visibility at an altitude of 3040 meters. After a hiker fell twice in the snow, members had to call 911.

Police helicopter rescues the hikers from 3040 meters

It became necessary to send the emergency call because the hikers could no longer find any signposts. In order to save the hikers from the snow field, four men from the Ginzling Mountain Rescue Service were flown to the Furtschaglhaus in a police helicopter. From there they had to climb up to the hikers because the helicopter could not fly to higher altitudes. At around 7:30 p.m., the mountain rescuers and the four hikers finally arrived at the rescue helicopter unharmed. Again and again, hikers in the Alps get into trouble because they ignore warnings.