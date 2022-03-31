Game makers like to complain about the hectic pace that takes place before a live game event: trailers, demos, advertising material suddenly have to be finished. “And yet I have missed working towards an event, the fun you can have with other game makers,” says Robin Ras, co-organizer of the new Indie Showcase event that takes place this Saturday in Amsterdam. It is one of the first live game conventions in the Netherlands since the start of the pandemic, where visitors can sample smaller Dutch games before they are finished. What can we expect? A grip.

The Past Within

Gamemaker Ras himself will be at the event with his studio Rusty Lake, which has been building digital escape rooms in its own Rusty Lake universe for years. “Rusty Lake is a magical world that overlaps with our world, yet remains surreal,” says Ras.

Of The Past Within the studio is making a 3D game for two players for the first time. “One of the two players is trapped in a magic cube, and sees a two-dimensional world there,” explains Ras. The other has the three-dimensional cube in his own hands, and must help the player inside the cube by manipulating the outside. “Coming up with puzzles for two players was a tough challenge.”





Cloud Gardens

Developer Thomas van den Berg has four years on Cloud Gardens worked, he says over the phone. “It was mainly a long search for a theme, but I knew I wanted to do something with the aesthetics of plants.” After ten years of ‘pixel soldiers’ in his game Kingdom he was ready for that. In this soothing game you put down rubbish, so that existing flora can proliferate on it. “I want to persuade people to be a little creative, by telling them that they get points if they grow something in a good way.”





Robo Maestro

What’s Robo Maestro† “Musical toys”, says game maker and composer Joost van Dongen. The game composes its own music. “You then give commands to the computer: play faster, use this instrument, and so on. You are a kind of conductor, the computer ensures that you never compose something ugly.” Van Dongen left the game studio he founded himself last year, in search of creative space. “This is actually an experimental art project.”





We Were Here Forever

Total Mayhem Games is doing well internationally with its We Were Hereseries, games in which you and a fellow player try to escape from a castle in Antarctica by solving puzzles. We Were Here Forever is the most ambitious project to date. “This is the game we always wanted to make,” says director Lucia de Visser. “The world is no longer static but alive, the game is bigger, has more characters. Our puzzles are now also more complex, they use the whole space.” What is on the showcase is a “first”. “We are really absurdly excited that after two years this can finally be played outside our office.”