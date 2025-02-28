The Turkish Football Association (TFF) has blocked coach José Mourinho from Fenerbahçe Istanbul for four games. The association thus punished derogatory and insulting statements by the Portuguese. The 62 -year -old Mourinho also has to pay a fine of around 42,000 euros. After the Istanbul league leader Galatasaray (0-0) Last Monday, Mourinho said at the press conference that the Galatasaray supervisors and substitute players jumped around “like monkeys” after a disputed situation.

Mourinho’s statement was embedded in a general harsh criticism of the achievements of Turkish referees, whose appearance of the Fenerbahce trainers has been questioned for a long time. As a result, the top game on Monday was led by top referee Slavko Vincic from Slovenia. Galatasaray had accused Mourinho of racism and announced that the European Football Union UEFA and the World Association FIFA officially submit a complaint.

The club also strives for criminal proceedings against Mourinho. Fenerbahçe rejected the allegations against his trainer and argued that Mourinho’s statements were “torn from the context”. The TFF saw it differently and judged that the statements of the 62-year-old violate “sporting ethics”.