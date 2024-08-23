Ciudad Juárez—Municipal police located four men who had arrest warrants for drug dealing crimes, in four different actions carried out on Thursday, reported Adrián Sánchez, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

Álvaro SA, 39 years old, was arrested on Galeana Alcalá and Rafael Arrieta streets, at Infonavit Casas Grandes, after committing an administrative offense and due to an arrest warrant for crimes against health issued in October 2023.

Mauricio JP, 40 years old, was arrested on the streets of Puerto Tarento and Dunas de Takala, in Parajes de Oriente, on an arrest warrant issued on July 10, 2024.

Héctor Hugo RM, 31 years old, was placed under arrest on Mateo Almanza and Martín López streets, at Kilometer 5, after committing an administrative offense and due to an arrest warrant issued on February 12, 2024.

Cristian Daniel MC, 31 years old, was placed under arrest on the streets of Puerto Tarento and Dunas de Chihuahua, in Paseos de San Isidro, for committing acts of nuisance on public roads and had a valid arrest warrant, issued on September 29, 2023.

They are already in the Judicial City, interned in State Prison 3.