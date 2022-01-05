Since May 2020, Tikhanovskaya has been leading the resistance against President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Europe’s last dictator. The democratic movement wages a peaceful struggle for change and democracy. “The people of Belarus pay a huge price for it,” she said in response to the award. “Many have been tortured, beaten, humiliated and interrogated by the KGB. Yet our people have not given up.”
Tikhanovskaya, 39, stepped forward after her husband, popular vlogger Sergei Tikhanovski, was arrested while running for president. Tikhanovskaya quickly became the leader of the democratic movement.
