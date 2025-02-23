Many workers in Spain are around the head of the possibility of leaving a company because working conditions have not just pleased them. However, making this decision can come out very expensive if certain requirements are not met. When an employee voluntarily renounces his work in Spain, Lose the right to collect unemployment.

This is because the regulations of Unemployment protection It only protects those workers who run out of work for causes outside their will. However, we must bear in mind that there are some exceptional situations by which a worker can leave his job and, even so, charge unemployment and compensationbut for this we must demonstrate that the employee has seriously breached his obligations.

As established by the regulations, if an employer breaches certain basic aspects of the contract, the worker You can “self -use” and ask for economic compensation similar to that of an inadmissible dismissal And also collect unemployment.

The four cases in which you can self -use yourself charging unemployment and compensation

One of the cases for which a person can call his company is when it occurs A transfer to a workplace located in another locationwhich can imply relevant changes in the worker’s life. The company is obliged to notify the transfer in advance of at least 30 days and guarantee reasonable conditions for the worker.

If the company does not meet these requirements, the employee has the right to request the dismissal with a compensation of 20 days per year worked, up to a maximum of twelve monthly payments.

Another case occurs when a Important modification of working conditionssince the company cannot carry out drastic changes in an employee’s contract without justification for it. This implies, for example, changing working hours significantly or reducing salary.

In this way, if a weekend one -year shift is changed, or if the salary is reduced without a contractual motive that can justify it, the worker will have the possibility of self -entry, in this case perceiving compensation for compensation for compensation 20 days per year worked, with a maximum of 9 months.

Autodespido is also justified before a Lack of payment or delays in salary fertilizer. In those situations in which the company pays in an irregular way or accumulate a minimum of 3 months of debt, the worker can accept this right. Similarly, if the salary is received beyond the tenth day of each month, there is also the possibility of requesting the self -broadcast, receiving the corresponding compensation.

Finally, the fourth assumption can give and allow the employee to leave the company without losing their rights, when they take place serious breaches by the companysuch as cases of workplace harassment or excessive workload that may harm your well -being. If they can be demonstrated, the worker will receive compensation similar to that of an inadmissible dismissal.

If the employee is not in any of the situations duly collected by law and abandons his job voluntarily, in order to perceive the unemployment benefit, he will need to have quoted in a new job, although it is also a possibility subject to certain conditions.