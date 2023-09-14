Agents of the Judicial Police Unit of the Civil Guard of Las Palmas arrested three players from the Real Madrid youth academy this Thursday morning and cited a fourth as under investigation for their alleged involvement in the dissemination of a video containing sexual in which a minor appears, as has been advanced The confidential and sources from the armed institute have confirmed to EL PAÍS. The four footballers (a player from Real Madrid Castilla and three others from Real Madrid C, between 18 and 21 years old) are accused of an alleged crime of revealing secrets.

The investigation that led to the arrests began when the victim’s mother, a 16-year-old girl, filed a complaint on September 6 at the headquarters of the Gran Canaria municipality of Santa María de Guía against a player from the subsidiary teams of the Real Madrid for the recording and subsequent dissemination of the images in which his daughter appeared having sexual relations with him. According to the woman, these relationships, which occurred in mid-June in the town of Mogán, had been consensual, but not the recording, which was carried out without the minor’s knowledge, according to the sources.

The alleged author of the recording is one of those arrested. The other three involved are his colleagues to whom he sent the video and who supposedly spread it through an instant messaging application. After the arrests, which took place in the club’s sports city in Valdebebas, in Madrid, the Civil Guard has seized the phones of the four footballers to proceed to download their content and try to determine the extent of the distribution of the images. In this way, it will be known if there are other players involved in their distribution. According to sources close to the investigations, the footballers admitted in their statements to the agents that they had the images on their mobile phones, but assured that they had deleted them.

After taking their statements, the Civil Guard released them waiting for the head of the Investigative Court 3 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, which is the one in charge of the investigations, to summon them to testify. Real Madrid issued a statement this Thursday in which it announced that, when “it has detailed knowledge of the facts, it will adopt the appropriate measures”, without further clarification.

Article 197.7 of the Penal Code, which has been recently modified by the law of only yes is yes, establishes “a prison sentence of three months to one year or a fine of six to 12 months” for anyone who disseminates, reveals or transfers to third parties without authorization any type of image whose propagation “seriously undermines personal privacy,” even if they have been obtained. with your consent in a home or in a place “out of the reach of third parties.” This same article establishes a greater burden on whoever starts the dissemination chain, but the Law of Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, approved in August 2022, also incorporates a penalty of “a fine of one to three months for anyone who, having received the images or audiovisual recordings referred to in the previous paragraph are disseminated, revealed or transferred to third parties without the consent of the affected person.