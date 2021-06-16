? ? TOKYO 2020? ?

The 22 that will be in the last filter of Jaime Lozano.

Jurado, Angulo, Beltrán and the ‘Mudo’, those who arrive with few possibilities. The rest, go pointing them ?? ⚽️

(here all the info ??https://t.co/V2q3KIw0Wv) pic.twitter.com/8NAdUVsfN1

– Alejandro Orvañanos (@ale_orvananos) June 15, 2021