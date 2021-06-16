The Mexican Soccer Team, both in its senior category and the sub 23 Olympic that will go to the Tokyo Olympics, are currently preparing for the tournaments that they have to play this summer, So far, the Tri Olímpico is the one that attracts the most attention because it is days away from defining the players who will again seek the Olympic gold as was achieved in London 2012.
Yesterday they announced the pre-list of footballers who could go to Tokyo, highlighting the presence of 4 footballers from the Eagles of America, since, despite Chivas is the team that contributes the most players, of the 4 that are in America, two are players who would be reinforcements for the Olympians, so your presence stands out above the rest.
As is well known within the Olympic Selection they seek that Guillermo Ochoa and Henry Martín are reinforcements for this tournamentWith the permission of the Eagles, both players will undoubtedly be the footballers who will bring experience to the youth team.
On the other hand, Jorge Sánchez and Sebastián Córdova They are the other two soccer players from America who will go to the Olympic Games, since it must be remembered that both players meet the age allowed by the competition and, in addition, They are immovable players for Jaime Lozano, so the 4 players from America will surely be playing the tournament in Tokyo.
