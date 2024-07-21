A Accident shook the city of Dallas, Texasin the early hours of Sunday, when A fire truck plunged off an overpass on Interstate 345Near the center of the city.

The accident occurred around 5:55 a.m. while Dallas firefighters were responding to an emergency call. The truck, on its way to respond to an emergency, lost control due to adverse weather conditions.

According to preliminary police reports, The rain falling on Dallas at the time caused the unit to slideresulting in a loss of control and the vehicle falling off the bridge.

Four firefighters aboard the truck were injured in the crash and were quickly transported to Baylor University Medical Center. Fortunately, all are in stable condition and receiving necessary care.

The accident not only affected firefighters, but also had a significant impact on the city’s infrastructure. A traffic sign was knocked down during the accident, falling onto Interstate 345 and blocking the passage of vehicles. Six hours after the incident, the road remained closed, creating chaos in morning traffic and forcing drivers to seek alternative routes.

The fire truck also fell onto the Dallas Rapid Transit (DART) tracks, disrupting train service. DART officials said passengers were required to use shuttle buses at Pearl/Arts District, EBJ Union, Deep Ellum and Victory stations as a temporary measure.

In a press release, DART said the accident caused severe damage to the transportation system, which will require considerable time to repair. Additionally, the ongoing investigation by Dallas police will prevent repairs from beginning immediately, thus prolonging the service interruption.