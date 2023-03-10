Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office carried out a search in a house, where arrested four people and secured nine minorsin the Colonia Bosques de la Estanzuela, In Monterrey.

Long and short weapons, chargers, marijuana and two radio frequencies were found at the home.

Ministerial agents of the Homicide Group besieged the building located on Paseo de la Cumbre and Paseo Dijon streets, in the neighborhood previously called Fomerrey 45.

A police source reported that the search is for the investigations of some homicides.

He added that Eleazar and Jahir were arrested in the building, who had an arrest warrant pending against them.

The other two detainees were identified as Alonso, 38, and Martha, 37.

The informant mentioned that because they were at that address, Rodrigo, 17 years old; Jenry, 14; Jasiel, 13, and Brandon, 13.

Yoseli, Valeria, Karen, all three 17 years old, as well as Amanda, 3 years old, and Luar, 6 months old, were also insured. See also the gazebo

It transpired that possibly young people could also remain as arrested.