Four explosions were heard on the territory of Zaporozhye. This was announced on the night of August 5 by Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region.

“Four explosions were heard in the city. More details later”, — he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Rogov added that, presumably, the explosions were in the Zavodskoy district on Kichkas.

Earlier, on July 29, the head of the military-civilian administration (MAC) of the region, Evgeny Balitsky, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the railway track in the Zaporozhye region. He suggested that the Ukrainian military used the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS.

As Balitsky clarified, as a result of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three branches of the canvas were broken at a distance of 600 m from the station towards Rozovka and three branches at a distance of 300 m from the station towards Melitopol and Polog.

In addition, on the same day, shelling of a number of peaceful villages on the line of contact in the region was reported. Rogov specified that the residents of Vasilyevka, Dneprorudny and the villages of the region hear the sounds of powerful explosions and volleys of artillery.

On the territory of the Zaporozhye region, attacks by the Ukrainian military continue. A member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region said on July 24 that in order to ensure the security of the region, military bases of the RF Armed Forces should be stationed here on a permanent basis. True, this issue should be raised after the referendum and the region’s entry into Russia.

The Azov part of the Zaporozhye region was liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during the military operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region, the appeal of the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

