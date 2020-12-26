Four explosions occurred in the capital of Afghanistan on Saturday morning, the TV channel reports. Ariana News.

At least two security officials were killed and six others were injured. There were four explosions in total on Saturday morning in Kabul. In the first two cases, magnetic bombs were detonated. The target of the second explosion was a car with a senior security officer of high-ranking officials of the country.

Police officers, who were in official vehicles, became victims of two more explosions. Two policemen and five security officials were killed. One civilian was injured.

Earlier, an explosion in Kabul killed at least 9 people. The explosion took place in the Spin Kalai square. His target was the car of Afghan parliament member Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak. The man survived.

Recall that in November in Kabul, 20 people became victims of an attack by militants on a university. An explosion was heard on the university grounds, after which the militants opened fire near the university’s law faculty. At the time of the attack, the opening ceremony of the book exhibition was held there, in which a delegation from Iran participated.