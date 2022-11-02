Four exhausts on a 420i: is that allowed?

The question is simple, can you fit four exhausts on a BMW 420i? One exhaust per cylinder…

Back in the day, way back in the day, cars were almost always understated. You had to look pretty closely to see what was under the hood. This has certainly been difficult with German cars. A standard BMW 540i didn’t look very different from a BMW 518i. A slightly different grille or aluminum frame were often the only features. And oh yes, the exhausts. You could often recognize the thicker version by an extra exhaust or a slightly thicker pair. Car spotting was fun in the 90s!

But nowadays there is no rope but to tie it. In general, cars look fatter every time. Bigger wheels, lots of carbon fiber and even more exhausts. It’s a recipe that works, nowadays prevention is almost more important than performance.

BMW 420i with four exhausts

Apparently there is a demand for it, and who are the tuners not to meet that? For today, the Japanese breeder 3D Design a few modifications on offer for the entry-level BMW G26 series, you know: the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé.

It is necessary that you order the M package, but everyone does that nowadays. There is a new front spoiler plus a new splitter and a diffuser. With that diffuser we immediately see the highlight of the car: the sports exhaust system! This now consists of four tailpipes.

It is 3D Design, so the fit & finish is perfect. Just like with AC Schnitzer or Alpina parts, you don’t have to make it fit. You will be surprised how often these kinds of parts just don’t fit well. Furthermore, there is of course the obligatory carbon spoiler on the boot lid.

More power

It’s not just more show, there’s actually more power in this 420i with four exhausts. through a Booster Chip 3module, the power increases from 184 hp to about 214 to 224 hp. It’s a bypass module that you can take with you to your next BMW 420i. Also handy: the ECU remains original. You can install it yourself quite easily:

The stance has been improved thanks to a set of lowering springs. They have done that very subtly, only at the front they have lowered the 420i with four exhausts. The back is the same height.

Logically, almost all German cars suffer from ‘hanging butt syndrome’ as standard. To finish it off, there is a nice set of forged wheels. They measure 8.5×20 at the front, 9×20 at the back. It is also possible to do 9×20 in the front and 10×20 in the back. That looks even thicker.

cherry picking

All parts can be found at 3D Design to order. There are also various suppliers in the Netherlands. Incidentally, you do not have to order everything for the 420i.

You can omit those four exhausts, just like the carbon adhesive parts. You can also order those wheels, lowering and chip on a dark blue 420i. Just take the type plate off, of course.

Incidentally, it is not surprising that a breeder goes completely wild on a slip-on. Of course we would all say: “take the fatter motor”. In some countries, this is immediately accompanied by excessive taxes. Not only in China, Italy or Belgium, but also in the Netherlands.

The parts are of course also available for the coupé:

