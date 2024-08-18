Pushilin: Four Emergencies Ministry employees injured as a result of DPR shelling

Four employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) were injured as a result of shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the head of the republic Denis Pushilin in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the incident occurred in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka. The Emergencies Ministry employees were extinguishing a car that caught fire due to an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). During the fire suppression, another drone attacked the fire truck. Four firefighters were injured and hospitalized.

“A residential building in the Central City District of Gorlovka was damaged, as well as two civilian infrastructure facilities in the Petrovsky District of Donetsk (the Church of St. Seraphim of Sarov), and the Nikitovsky District of Gorlovka (an administrative building). A fire truck was also damaged by an attack from a strike UAV in the Nikitovsky District of Gorlovka,” Pushilin wrote.

The head of the republic added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces also struck the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. As a result, a married couple died.

On August 15, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired two NATO-caliber 155-millimeter cluster munitions at Donetsk’s Petrovsky District. The shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was recorded at 20:00.