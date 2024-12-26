12/26/2024



Updated at 1:03 p.m.





This Thursday morning, several towns in the province of Valencia felt the four earthquakeswith different magnitudes, which have occurred just over an hour apart in the same region.

The National Geographic Institute is carrying out exhaustive monitoring of the area and its faults, while the Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat has activated Situation 0 of the Special Plan Against Seismic Risk to monitor the earthquakes that occurred in the Ribera High.

The first of them, measuring 2.9 degrees on the Richter scale, was recorded at 10:11 a.m. in Sumacàrcerwith zero kilometers depth. Half an hour later, another magnitude 1.5 occurred twelve kilometers deep.

Telephone 112 has not received calls related to this episode, although the City Council has confirmed that the tremor has been felt by the population.









The third earthquake, measuring 2.1 degrees, occurred at 11:22 a.m., with the municipality of trench coat as epicenter and four kilometers deep.

Shortly afterwards, at 11:44 a.m., it was registered in Alcàntera de Xúquer a four earthquake with the highest magnitude -3 degrees- and five kilometers deep.