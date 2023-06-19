Monday, June 19, 2023, 1:31 p.m.



| Updated 1:42 p.m.

The municipality of Fortuna recorded a sequence of four earthquakes between midnight and 9:24 a.m. on Monday, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), through its Seismic Information Network.

The first earthquake, of 2.2 degrees of magnitude, took place at 00:42 hours northwest of the town, in the same place as the second, although the intensity of this one, which occurred 40 minutes after the previous one, was less , 1.6 degrees.

At 03:44 hours the third movement of earth to the west of Fortuna was registered, with a magnitude of 1.5 degrees and a depth of 10 meters, and at 09:24 the last one took place, of magnitude 1.6 and 4 meters deep.