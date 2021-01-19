The Yakutsk branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that four earthquakes were recorded on Tuesday night in the Aldan and Neryungri regions of the republic, reports Interfax.

It is reported that the first earthquake with a magnitude of 5 occurred in the Aldan region at 03:44 local time (21:44 Moscow time). The magnitude of the next two shocks was 3.5.

In addition, an earthquake of magnitude 3 was recorded in the Neryungri region.

According to the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for Yakutia, the epicenter of the most powerful earthquake was 16 km north-east of the village of Ylymakh, Aldan region.

Information about the victims and destruction has not yet been received.

Recall, seismologists recorded tremors in the north-east of Afghanistan on Sunday night. According to experts, the epicenter was located 42 kilometers south of the village of Jurm in the Badakhshan province. Information about possible destruction and casualties has not been reported.