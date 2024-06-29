Governor Bogomaz: Four UAVs were shot down over Trubchevsky District of Bryansk Region

Four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed in the sky over the Bryansk region, said the Telegram-channel, the governor of the Russian region Alexander Bogomaz.

According to him, Russian troops stopped an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to carry out a terrorist attack using a drone. The drones were shot down over the Trubchevsky district.

“There were no injuries or damage. Operational and emergency services are on site,” Bogomaz emphasized.

Earlier, a Ukrainian drone attacked Bryansk. It was suppressed using electronic warfare (EW) systems, but when it fell, it damaged the roof of an administrative building.

Also, an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Surazh region.