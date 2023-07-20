The Murcia City Council has deployed a special device to try to eradicate the tiger mosquito in the municipality with the action of four drones and a helicopter to fumigate hard-to-reach areas. Using terrestrial methods, work continues on public sources such as accessible boulevards, irrigation canals, city scuppers, as well as any other public space that presents stagnant water.

Although the work to prevent the reproduction of these insects is carried out throughout the year, the campaign is intensified during the months in which temperatures rise considerably. In this sense, the Department of Social Welfare, Family and Health reinforces actions in places where a greater number of tiger mosquitoes accumulate. Specifically, until next November, a dozen operators will go over the irrigation areas and check the sewage system in the town center and districts, as well as all public spaces that may be a source of reproduction of the tiger mosquito.

The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, stressed that “in addition to human resources, state-of-the-art material resources are available and biocides are always used so that the environment is not harmed, that it does not affect people or other types of species other than those that are to be combated”.

The operators carry out treatments in areas that have stagnant water. The aquatic phase, the larvae, is the one in which it is most effective to carry out control actions to prevent the proliferation of these larvae and the subsequent hatching and dispersal of mosquitoes. This makes it possible to combat the species much more effectively and, most importantly, to act against localized larvae.

spotlight alerts



Notices from the public are received through communication to the email [email protected], telephone communication and through neighborhood councils, and through the mobile app ‘Plagas Murcia’; It is a tool managed by the Department of Social Welfare, Family and Health, which allows immediate notification of any type of infestation of insects or other animals, attaching location and even photographs. A direct service to minimize intervention time in these situations.

These notices are resolved within a maximum period of 48 hours; 12 hours in very urgent cases. In 2022, a total of 340 such notices were produced.

The Murcia City Council will organize informative sessions on the prevention of the tiger mosquito and will maintain direct contact with the presidents of the municipal councils of the neighborhoods and districts, in order to respond to all the neighborhood demands.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the consistory also acts on other pests such as rodents, cockroaches and other vectors (ticks and bedbugs). Specifically, six teams of two people are dedicated to the execution of the control program, and two biologists to direct it.

Citizen collaboration is essential to control and eliminate these insects, since it is estimated that between 60 and 80% of mosquito breeding sites are located in private spaces.

Citizens are requested to avoid containers with stagnant water and stagnant pools in private gardens, to frequently renew the water in the dishes of the pots and that of the drinking fountains of domestic animals.