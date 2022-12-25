Guadalajara Jalisco.- the police station road police arrested four people who were driving after having ingested alcoholic beverages during the course of December 24 and the early morning of December 25.

With the program Saving livesthe officers of the Secretary of Security of the State of Jalisco They carried out 5,365 tests with the aim of avoiding accidents in which alcohol and driving are related.

In this way, the authorities detected drivers who had ingested alcohol.

Officers removed four vehicles from the traffic, also issued eight tickets to drivers who tested positive below the allowed limit.

the operative Saving lives It was reinforced as of December 1 and will continue to operate permanently during the day and early morning until January 6.

The agency called on citizens to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, since this can cause fatal accidents, with physical or emotional consequences for a lifetime.

We recommend you read:

Results December 24 to 25, 2022

Tests carried out: 5 thousand 365

Issued pages: 8

People arrested: 4

Vehicles stopped: 4