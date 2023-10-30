It would be strange if Verstappen got a stop sign halfway through the race, had to blow his breath and then received a warning for low profile on the tires. Racing cars meet a lot of requirements from the FIA, but they do not have to meet the rules for public roads. Except for rally cars, because they often have to go on public roads between tests.

The Bowler Defender that we recently drove, you can just go shopping with it. If you drive a rally car on public roads, you better make sure you follow all the rules, because you will be quite noticeable. This is especially true when you have to deal with the German police, as four drivers experienced firsthand, reports Autosport.com.

Tampering with the license plate

The Central European Rally took place last week. When the drivers drove their rally cars from the Czech Republic to Germany, the German police were waiting for the participants at the border for a check. Four cars – three Skoda Fabias and one Citroën C3 – had problems with the license plate. The four cars were not allowed to enter the country – and were thus disqualified from the championship.

The German police saw that one of the cars with an export license plate drove from the town of Forchheim, but according to the registration papers the car was registered in Hildesheim. The export plate had also expired. It looks like the team just bolted some plates onto the car. The organization of the rally announced that cars with numbers 37, 40, 51 and 77 were no longer allowed to participate.

More special things

The license plates of rally cars often produce funny scenes. For example, the cars of the Dakar Rally must also have a set of plates. For example, the old Dakar buggy of the Coronel brothers was registered as a Suzuki Swift 1.3 from the 1990s. With a bit of luck you can also spot the rally cars on public roads at an event.