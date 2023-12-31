Head of the DPR Pushilin: four people were killed and 13 were wounded during the shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) immediately after the New Year began shelling the center of Donetsk. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

On New Year's Eve, the Ukrainian Armed Forces subjected the center of Donetsk, Kalininsky and Budennovsky districts to massive shelling from multiple launch rocket systems. We ask everyone to stay in shelters and not put themselves in danger. The shelling could happen again at any moment. Denis Pushilin head of the DPR

As of 2:00, according to preliminary information, four people were killed and 13 were injured, Pushilin noted. Previously, he reported three dead and seven wounded; all victims were receiving medical assistance.

By data The Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCC) of the DPR, fired 15 missiles from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), which ones were not specified.

As a result of the shelling, a military correspondent was killed and another journalist was injured

During a strike on the center of Donetsk, a war correspondent was killed and another was injured, regional operational services reported. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the five-star Donbass Palace hotel.

Military correspondent Alexander Sladkov confirmed information about colleagues. He emphasized that the Ukrainian military deliberately struck peaceful areas of Donetsk, including the Donbass Palace hotel, where there are no military headquarters, no units located, or military commanders living.

The journalist also pointed to the words of his colleague Andrei Rudenko that it was a wise decision not to install a New Year tree on Lenin Square, since there would be more people on the street.

Local residents thought fireworks were being set off

Local resident Konstantin said that during the shelling of Donetsk, people at first thought that fireworks were being launched. A man went out onto the balcony on New Year's Eve and heard the sound of an explosion.

See also Direct: Democrats win Pennsylvania for Senate I thought fireworks first, and then like the beginning… The glass was shaking, but we live downstairs, so the houses closed us all Konstantinresident of Donetsk

Related materials:

Russian military officers clarified the details of the shelling

Russian military correspondents in Telegram channels clarified the details of the shelling. How report “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring”, a massive attack on Donetsk and Tokmak began just after midnight.

Tokmak in the Zaporozhye region was hit by HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. The Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk was fired from NATO 155-mm howitzers, and cluster shells were fired into the Petrovsky district of the city.

At 00:10, 15 rockets from MLRS were fired into the center of the DPR capital. Information confirmed military correspondent Yuri Kotenok.

The New Year for Donetsk begins with destruction. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting intensive shelling of the city. They hit with “cassettes” from MLRS Yuri Kotenok Russian military correspondent

War correspondent Evgeny Lisitsyn clarifiedthat some of the missiles fired at Donetsk on New Year's Eve were intercepted by Russian air defense forces.

Alexander Sladkov statedthat two packages of MLRS were fired into the city, possibly from the Grad or Alder systems. He reported that the fire raid lasted 25 minutes. The journalist emphasized that there were no military men in the city.

The enemy attacks the center of the DPR capital. Air defense is powerless against artillery. There is no point in commenting, we already understand everything – an equal answer will not give anything Alexander Sladkov Russian military correspondent

On December 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the center of Belgorod with Vilkha missiles and Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). The head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that 109 people were injured from the attack, 22 are in serious condition.