Four die in fire at New York electric bike shop

Fire at an electric bike shop in New York.
SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Fire at an electric bike shop in New York.
The fire brigade assured that it is still investigating the causes of the incident.
At least four people died early Tuesday morning in the New York neighborhood of Chinatown after burning down a shop for the sale and repair of electric bicycles and motorcycles.
(It may interest you: Hunter Biden, son of the US president, will plead guilty to federal charges)The fire department, which assured that it is still investigating the causes, reported on its Twitter account that it responded to the fire at midnight.
The commercial premises were located on the ground floor of a residential building, so it is to be assumed that the dead are residents of the building with no apparent relationship to the business, given the time the fire broke out.
City Councilor Susan Lee has linked what happened with the lithium batteries of bicycles and other means of transport that use them, and recalled that so far this year 13 people have died in the city in fires caused by this type of battery.
“Lithium batteries from e-bikes and similar devices have caused 92 fires and injured 64 people,” he wrote on his Twitter account. According to police sources cited by the local Gothamist media, the dead are two men and two women, while there are two other women in critical condition admitted to the hospital.
EFE
