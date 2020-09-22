Telecom company Vodafone-Idea (Vi) is offering great prepaid plans to users. These plans are for Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595 and Rs 2595. These plans are being given a validity of up to one year with unlimited calling benefits. The most important thing is that all these plans are also offering 730GB of data with free subscription of G5. Let’s know details.This plan of Vodafone-Idea comes with a validity of 28 days. This plan is good for those users who need more data. The company is offering Total 50 GB data in the plan. Talking about other benefits found in the plan, in this, users are being given a free subscription of G5 for one year.

Benefits available in the plan of Rs 405

90 GB data is being offered in this plan which comes with a validity of 28 days. In the plan, unlimited calling is being given to any network across the country. In this plan, which comes with 100 free SMS every day, a premium subscription of G5 is being given free for one year.



64MP discount on Samsung phones, phones equipped with 6000mAh battery

Benefit available in the plan of Rs 595

This plan of the company comes with 56 days validity. In this, unlimited calling benefit is being offered with 2 GB data daily. This plan with 100 free SMS every day will also get a premium subscription of G5 for one year.

Vodafone-Idea plan for Rs 795

In this plan of the company, unlimited calling is being given for 84 days. This plan also offers 2 GB data and 100 free SMS every day. Like other plans, one year G5 subscription is being given free to the users.

OnePlus 8T smartphone leaked before launch, learn details

Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs 2595

This plan of the company comes with 365 days validity. In the plan, unlimited calling is being offered for any network across the country. Talking about data, in this plan you will get 2 GB high-speed data daily. Subscribers of this plan, who give 100 free SMS every day, will be able to enjoy G5 content for free for one year.