The initiative was launched last year and due to its good reception, the Murcia City Council has decided to repeat it this year. The public transport network of Murcia (buses and tram) and the park and ride parks of Atocha, Fuenteblanca, Justicia and Almirante Loaysa, which total 613 spaces, will be free on the day of the Bando de la Huerta, which will take place on April 11, holiday in the municipality. The frequency of the buses to the districts of the capital will also be increased due to the increase in demand.

The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, stressed yesterday, during the presentation of the device, that the objective is to “facilitate the mobility of citizens” on that emblematic day.

The users of the deterrents, he recalled, must keep the parking entrance ticket and present it at the exit, in order to control the capacity of these facilities. The parking spaces are: Almirante Loaysa, 197; Atocha, 212; Fuenteblanca, 104; and City of Justice, 100.

In reference to the frequency of buses with Murcia, there will be more service on lines 1, San Ginés; 6, The Pool; 26A, El Palmar; 28, Sangonera la Verde; 29, The Pool; 30, Zeneta-Los Ramos; 31, El Raal-Alquerías; 36, Cobatillas; 37, El Bojar-Los Dolores; 44, Espinardo; 50, Algezares; 62, Shore of the Azarbe-Casillas-Murcia-Rincon de Seca; and 9, Sangonera la Seca-Javali Nuevo.

See also Congress again rejects the proposal to lower the voting age to 16 Related News



With respect to the tram, the service will begin at 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday, from the Infantas stop (Thader Shopping Center) to the city center and universities (first tram from the Estadio Nueva Condomina stop at 7:30 a.m. and from the Universidad de Murcia stop at 7:39 a.m.) . The departure of the last tram from Estadio Nueva Condomina will be at 11:00 p.m.; it will pass through Plaza Circular at 11:20 p.m., towards the University of Murcia and at 00:00 a.m. from Plaza Circular towards Nueva Condomina.

In the section between Plaza Circular and the Nueva Condomina Stadium, the tram service will be suspended from 5:00 p.m. until the end of the Bando parade and it is estimated that it will circulate again around 10:00 p.m.

Orchard area in La Fica



That day, the city will also offer the Huertana Dance Zone at the La Fica venue, with a maximum capacity of 15,000 people and which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The mayor commented that there will be musical performances by the djs of LOS40 Óscar Martínez, Cristian San Bernardino and Arturo Grao, from Warm Up, Esteban Molina, and, as guests, Taao and Garabato, there will also be a concert by Zzoilo.

Two shaded areas will be installed, ‘food trucks’, and access will not be allowed with glass bottles or cars; and in two caravans at the entrance, 5,000 reusable cups equipped with lids and straws will be distributed. Throughout the day there will be two cleaning workers, 24 toilets, a selective collection point and 32 containers.

The City Council has had the collaboration of the companies Prezero, Actúa-STV and Aguas de Murcia to set up the orchard area, which will have private surveillance as well as Local Police agents, and ten environmental agents, who will monitor the care of the environment .

Services

Parking.

The Atocha, Fuenteblanca, Justicia and Almirante Loaysa deterrents, which offer a total of 613 seats, will be free. Drivers must keep the entrance ticket to show it at the exit.

Public transport.

Users of public buses and trams will not have to pay on Bando day. In addition, the City Council has planned to reinforce the frequencies of thirteen lines between the city and districts. The tram will be interrupted from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between Plaza Circular and Nueva Condomina.

More trains.

Renfe doubles the seats of 13 Cercanías trains between Alicante and Murcia, until reaching six thousand more. In addition, it reinforces the services between Murcia and Cartagena with three special trains leaving for Cartagena at 7:30 p.m., 8:40 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.



Regarding the general cleaning device for that day in the city, the Department of Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning has planned to reinforce the service on the streets with 10% more personnel (a total of 165 operators) and 19% more machinery 78 vehicles), which will begin around 7:00 p.m., after the Bando parade ends, until 5:00 a.m.

Together with the concession company, Prezero, the placement of a reinforcement of 88 bins with yellow lids for the deposit of light packaging and 88 bins, with gray lids, for the deposit of other waste, has been arranged in the shacks that will be installed on the occasion of the Spring Festival.