The failed motion of censure in Murcia and the debacle in the Catalan and Madrid elections already has consequences for the Parliamentary group of Citizens in Les Corts. Four deputies from the critical sector so far have announced that they are leaving the party and leaving the parliamentary group. Of course, they will keep the minutes of parliamentarians.

In a harsh letter sent, Jesús Salmerón, Cristina Gabarda, José Antonio Martínez and Sunsi Sánchez criticize “the drift” of the formation led by Inés Arrimadas and accuse him of being “a crutch of sanchismo.” “They didn’t vote for us for this. We cannot be accomplices of the deceit to our voters “, they remarked.

Today is a sad day for me. I have processed my withdrawal as an affiliate of Ciudadanos and I am leaving the parliamentary group in Les Corts. I’d rather feel shame than shame for whitewashing those who have sold themselves to sanchismo and their gang, breaking legitimate governments with motions of no confidence. pic.twitter.com/zwJJgkxMtF Jesus Salmerón 🇪🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@salmebe) May 7, 2021

The deputies who will now become part of the group of those not attached, and who are all related to Senator Emilio Argüeso who was already expelled from the party, in Les Corts also reproach that there have been no resignations after the bad electoral results and assure that they will continue working “for the interests of the Valencians.”

Marta Rivera, the only councilor for Citizens, who Isabel Díaz Ayuso did not dismiss when she called the elections in the Community of Madrid, is also discharged from the party. The president already advanced in the campaign that she wanted to continue counting on Rivera in her next regional Executive.