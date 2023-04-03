This Sunday the Tigres team fell conclusively on their visit to the State of Mexico against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca by a score of 3-2.
The cats found themselves lost on the field of play and only in the final minutes did they try to react but it was too late. With this new setback, the university students stayed in 7th place with 21 units and They already add 4 defeats in 5 games.
Since having stayed as a permanent coach, his first game took place on February 11 in matchday 6 against Pumas, winning by a score of 4-2; In the second game, a surprising goalless draw against Juárez drew attention, in a match considered to be pending; and on date 8 they defeated Atlas by the minimum.
From that moment the team began to deflate and doubts arose. On matchday 9 they fell to Chivas as a local by 2-1; on date 10 they beat Necaxa 1-0, and later lost to America (2-0), Monterey (1-0) and Toluca (3-2).
It should be noted that Tigres has gone 4 games at home in the Clausura without being able to win at home at the Universitario, the last win being against Pumas. Undoubtedly, black numbers for ‘Chima’ Ruíz, who is sitting on a powder keg.
For now, Tigres is expected to win again at the ‘Volcán’, when next Saturday they receive the worst team in the tournament, Mazatlán, who is still in last place in the general standings.
#defeats #games #terrible #streak #Chima #Ruíz #Tigres
Leave a Reply