The four members of the Swedish group ABBA decided to end a forty-year musical absence to work together again on their latest album ‘Voyage’. The artists will also organize a series of virtual concerts with the support of digital tools.

In almost ten years of musical tours (from 1972 to 1981), the members of the Swedish group ABBA managed to cross borders and make millions of fans fall in love with their contagious songs, when the album was imposed on the dance floors.

The group’s separation broke hearts in love with their lyrics, their bright costumes on stage and the energy that the two couples managed to convey to the audience.

Today, forty years later, the differences are behind us. The quartet, consisting of Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Anderson and Agnetha Fältskog broke up in 1982, but now they have ended four decades of musical slumber to present in London two songs from their new album: ‘I still have faith in you ‘and’ Don’t shut me down ‘.

Both works are part of the new album ‘Voyage’ (Travel in French), which will be available from November 5.

The band, once again reunited, announced that they will hold several virtual concerts, in which they will not see the ABBA of flesh and blood, but what they have called “avatars”: holographic characters that will perform 22 songs by the Swedish band.

A historical reunion

‘Mamma mia, here I go again’, and again here are Anni-Frid, Björn, Benny and Agnetha, the initials of whose names gave life to ABBA in 1972, one of the most important bands in disco and pop music in the 70s.

All four artists are over 70 years old. Now, the idea of ​​resuming musical production was born from those desire to meet again, more mature and leaving differences behind.

“First it was just two songs,” songwriter Benny Andersson said in a pre-recorded video message. “Then we said ‘maybe we should do, I don’t know, some others. What are you girls saying?’ And they said ‘yes’ and then I asked them ‘why don’t we make a full album?’

The recording of ‘Voyage’ was done “in a matter of seconds”, as Björn Ulvaeus put it. The rhythm, the lyrics and the energy returned so quickly that there was even time to compose a song for the end of the year holidays, with the Christmas theme ‘Little Things’.

The return of ABBA to the stage accommodates the new technologies, which they will use to carry out the digital concerts. The use of avatars will be done with the support of technologies developed by George Lucas’s special effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

A ‘voyage’ through time

Anni-Frid, Björn, Benny and Agnetha met in the late 1960s and achieved worldwide success after their triumph in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, with the song ‘Waterloo’.

For nearly a decade, the band managed to sell more than 385 million albums and topped the charts from Australia to the United States with songs including ‘Dancing queen’, ‘The Winner Takes It All’ and ‘Take A Chance On Me’ .

In 1981 they produced their last album ‘The Visitors’, which includes some compositions that speak about the sadness of having separated. In 1982, ABBA disbanded and since then all the members continued more or less active solo careers.

Now that they see each other again, the joy was evident when they returned to record in the studio, because, as they assured, “it seemed that time had not passed”.

