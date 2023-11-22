Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Press Split

Four teenagers set off on a camping trip. A little later they are dead. Now the mother of one of the teenagers speaks out.

Porthmadog – There are always reports of missing persons. This was recently the case Girl from northern Hesse went missing before the police found her body a short time later confirmed. A tragic missing person case has also shocked the population in Wales.

Student dead after camping trip: police give details about the cause of death

Relatives reported four students between the ages of 16 and 18 missing. The young people did not return home on Sunday (November 19) after a camping trip to Snowdonia National Park in Gwynedd. A few moments later, a passer-by spotted a crashed vehicle.

Four students were reported missing. They have since been found dead in north Wales. © North Wales Police

The police subsequently confirmed: The teenagers were dead. Their bodies were found in the crashed car. The authorities had previously launched an extensive search operation. The car in which the young people had been traveling was finally found on Tuesday morning (November 21st) near the town of Porthmadog, the police said in the short message service X (formerly Twitter) with.

Their four bodies were in the silver Ford Fiesta, which appeared to have left the road on the A4085 near Garreg. Owain Llewellyn from North Wales Police told media representatives. “At this point it appears to have been a tragic accident,” he emphasized.

The mysterious disappearance on vacation and a German under suspicion: The missing person case “Maddie” McCann View photo series

Tragedy in Wales: Bodies of four students discovered in car – “Like a nightmare”

Llewellyn gave further details about the tragic incident. The crashed car was on its roof and partly in the water. The possible cause of the accident has not yet been determined. The teenagers’ family members have already been informed, it said. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” Llewellyn said. He also appealed to protect the family’s privacy.

The mother of one of the young people also commented publicly on the incident. “I feel like I’m in a nightmare that I’d like to wake up from,” she wrote on Facebook. She thanked many people for their condolences and messages. However, these could not alleviate her loss and pain over her son’s death.

“Heartbreaking”: Four teenagers dead after camping trip

Shrewsbury College, where the four students studied together, also published one Condolences. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the four young men who tragically died in the suspected road accident,” it said. The news was “heartbreaking”.

A missing person case does not always end in such a tragedy. So a previously appeared as A girl from Göttingen who was reported missing turned up a little later. According to the Federal Criminal Police Office, around 200 to 300 new searches are recorded in Germany every day. However, about the same number will be deleted again if the case is solved. At the beginning of January, the BKA reported around 9,300 cases of missing people in the Federal Republic. (cheese)