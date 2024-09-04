Home World

From: Michelle Brey

A gunman opens fire at a school in Georgia. The motives are unclear. One thing is certain: at least four people are killed.

Winder – A gun attack occurred at a school in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday. At least four people were killed and nine others injured. Local authorities said a suspect was arrested. The attack took place at Apalachee High School in the town of Winder. This is located around 70 kilometers northeast of the capital Atlanta. In Germany, a tragedy occurred at a school in Offenburg in 2023.

“Terrible tragedy” in the USA: Shooting at school in Georgia

Information from the broadcaster CNN According to reports, the suspected shooter in Georgia was 14 years old. Rescue workers and police units were deployed. The students were gradually evacuated from the school building and gathered at a sports field, US media reported. According to information from Fox 5 Atlanta, rescue workers treated several injured people on site.

An ambulance helicopter stands in front of Apalachee High School. A gun attack took place there. © Mike Stewart/dpa

A 17-year-old student reported to the broadcaster ABChow he and his classmates locked the door to their classroom and hid there. Meanwhile, they heard screams outside.

Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke of a “terrible tragedy.” US President Joe Biden said the day should have marked “the joyful return” to the new school year in Winder. Instead, it is now “another terrible reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart.” “We cannot continue to accept this as normal,” the president said.

USA repeatedly shaken by deadly acts of violence at schools

In the USA, rampages and fatal shootings are part of everyday life. Firearms are readily available and in large-scale circulation. There are more firearms in circulation than the country has inhabitants. In May 2022, the Uvalde massacre in Texas shocked the US public. At the school there, an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 students and two teachers with a legally purchased assault rifle. One girl survived by playing dead.

During his time in office, Biden has repeatedly called on Congress to do something about this “epidemic” of violence. However, all attempts to tighten gun laws in the USA have so far failed due to massive political resistance, including from the gun lobby. Reference is made to the constitutional right of every US citizen to own and carry a weapon. (mbr/dpa)