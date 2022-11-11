Home page World

Split

During an operation in Upper Bavaria, the police found four dead. © Carsten Rehder/dpa

Four dead, all related: A crime has shaken the small town of Weilheim in Upper Bavaria. The alleged perpetrator is among the dead. The exact background is still completely unclear.

Weilheim – Four people died in a violent crime in Weilheim, Upper Bavaria, on Friday afternoon. Among them is the alleged perpetrator, as a police spokesman said. All four people were related to each other.

Based on the initial investigation, it can be assumed that a 59-year-old man fatally injured two 57-year-old women and a 60-year-old man and then fatally injured himself, the police said.

First, the officials found the 60-year-old lifeless in the garden of an apartment building in the center of town. A witness discovered the man and called the police and emergency services – the emergency call came in at 4:50 p.m. The immediately initiated resuscitation measures were therefore unsuccessful, the man died on the spot from his serious injuries, according to the announcement.

An immediately launched large-scale search by the Weilheim police with the support of numerous emergency services from surrounding departments was initially unsuccessful, it was said. Around 7:15 p.m., a passer-by discovered a lifeless person on a park bench – according to the information, it was the 59-year-old who was already dead when the emergency services arrived. In his property, also in Weilheim, the police finally found the two lifeless women, according to the statement with “massive injuries”. An emergency doctor could only determine the death of the two 57-year-olds.

The Weilheim criminal police and the Munich II public prosecutor’s office are conducting the investigation.

Weilheim has around 23,000 inhabitants. The city is around 50 kilometers southwest of Munich in the Weilheim-Schongau district. dpa