Four people have died and many more have been injured this Saturday night in Dadeville (Alabama), according to what the authorities have affirmed this Sunday morning. Local media say that the shooting occurred at the birthday party of a teenager who was turning 16. Dadeville, about 80 kilometers northeast of Montgomery, is in eastern Alabama and is a town of just over 3,000 inhabitants.

An argument of which the details are not known led to the shooting. “At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, special agents from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations launched an investigation into the death at the request of the Dadeville Police Chief,” it said. the Alabam Law Enforcement Agencyto in a statement.

“The investigation is the result of a shooting that occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m. near the 200 block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, located in Tallapoosa County. Currently, four fatalities and multiple injuries have been confirmed,” they added.

Governor Kay Ivey has written a message on social networks “This morning, I mourn with the people of Dadeville and with my fellow Alabama. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and law enforcement is keeping us informed as details emerge.” has written in a tweet.

Local network WRBL-TV reported that the shooting occurred in a dance hall. The station has been showing crime scene footage around the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio and neighboring buildings and a heavy police presence.

The shooting comes days after a gunman shot and killed five people in Louisville, Kentucky. Connor Sturgeon, 25, was dressed in jeans, sneakers and a blue shirt, and was carrying an AR-15, a powerful rifle that he bought legally a week before it killed five people, all of whom were co-workers. . He broadcast the horror live via Instagram.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

